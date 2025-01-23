Netizens are having quite a field day on social media platform X, with the flop show by India's leading batters in Ranji Trophy 2024-25, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal getting dismissed cheaply. Fans in particular trolled Rohit for his outing against Jammu and Kashmir for Mumbai, where the Indian Test and ODI captain scored just four runs, and became the target for trollers and meme pages on the Internet. Check out some of the troll posts below. Rohit Sharma's Slump Continues Upon Domestic Return! Ace India Batter Falls For Three During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Creating Memories For Opposition

Rohit Sharma proving once again that cricket is not just about scoring runs—it's about creating memories for the opposition.😅 — Axom Aura (@AxomAura) January 23, 2025

Shouldn't Be This Way

Today, a very young and promising Mumbai opener must be feeling hard done because Rohit Sharma wanted to play domestic cricket (post 10 long years) in search of runs to prolong his Test career by a few more matches. Honestly, it shouldn’t be this way. Believe, Ayush Mhatre ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rRIbB4v8HA — Farzan Kawas Arjani (@SACHforever) January 23, 2025

For Creating Youngsters

Selfless Rohit Sharma getting out early to let youngsters spend time in the middle ❤️pic.twitter.com/o1CXQnqEiD — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) January 23, 2025

Promote Domestic Cricket and Encourage Young Bowlers

Rohit Sharma promoting domestic cricket and encouraging the young bowlers. The captain, the legend , the hitman, the lehsun 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fKAiYPLw0U — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 23, 2025 King Rohit

King Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/NYE8H6NmVE — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) January 23, 2025

