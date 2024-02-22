The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule for first 21 matches is out and in the season opener defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). As per the IPL 2024 schedule, part 1, CSK will play first two matches at home and then two away games. For now, the IPL 2024 schedule has been released for first 17 days only and for remaining matches will be announced once dates for general elections are finalised. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Check CSK IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1

THALA. 🦁 CHENNAI. 🏟️ YELLOVE. 💛 The Forever Emotion is back! 🥳 🗓️ : March 22, 2024 #SummerOf24 pic.twitter.com/7GlIKO1MRm — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 22, 2024

