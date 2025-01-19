A video has gone viral on social media where a young Pretoria Capitals fan got disappointed after his side suffered a one-sided eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Paarl Royals in the South Africa T20 (SA20) 2025 season. Talking about the match, the Capitals made 212/5 after Will Smeed top-scored with 54 runs off 34 balls, including eight boundaries. While chasing 213, Royals veteran batter Joe Root played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 92 runs off 60 balls with the help of 13 boundaries. Paarl Royals won the match by eight wickets. 39-Year-Old Dinesh Karthik Takes One-Handed Stunning Catch During MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals SA20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Young Pretoria Capitals Fan Gets Disappointed

