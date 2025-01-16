Dinesh Karthik once again did what he does best. Azmatullah Omarzai was on the crease and Dayyan Galiem bowled a fantastic delivery which was coming in. Omarzai did not anticipate the delivery and edged it. Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps did exceptional work as he caught the ball with one hand and that too while diving. It is said to be one of the most difficult catches as the ball speed is very fast and the wicketkeeper has to be quick. But the 39-year-old Dinesh Karthik did not have any problem in grabbing a stunning catch. SA20 2025: Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Shines As Paarl Royals Beat MI Cape Town by Six Wickets.

Dinesh Karthik's One-Handed Stunning Catch

