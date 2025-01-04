Australian cricketers Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft sustained a horrific collision while fielding during the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 match. Both sustained heavy injuries and concussion symptoms and had to be taken to the hospital. Concussion subs were also called in. Sydney Thunder has provided an update in the morning where they have revealed that the cricketers have shown signs of recovery and they will be released from hospital on January 04. Bancroft had a fractured nose and Sams had a concussion and both will be managed in a return to play process. Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft Suffer Horrific Collision During Fielding in Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 Match, Injured Cricket Get Stretchered-Off As Concussion Subs Come In (Watch Video).

Daniel Sams, Cameron Bancroft Released From Hospital

Update on Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft pic.twitter.com/xZ57hymRY1 — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 4, 2025

Latest Update On Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft

.@copes9 provides the latest update on Daniel Sams and Cam Bancroft after their horrific collision last night, with both players currently in hospital.@ThunderBBL | #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/nntc0tMKhs — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 4, 2025

