In a very unfortunate development, Australian cricketers Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams horribly collided while fielding during Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 match. Lockie Ferguson was bowling when a ball scooped towards the mid-wicket area and both charged in to take the catch. The collision was dangerous and Sams was seemingly spotted unconscious after the collision. He had to be stretchered off. For Bancroft it was more physical injury. Liam Hatcher came in as a concussion sub as Sams was taken to the hospital. The match was restarted after a short break to provide both players medical treatment. Saim Ayub Stretchered Off From the Field After Twisting His Ankle While Fielding During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Horrific Collision Between Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft

Horrific collision between daniel sams and Chris green during bbl . Hope it's not serious #AUSvIND #BBL pic.twitter.com/sW4nozDYk2 — New day new baap of dhobi dogs (@Dhobi_dog_baaps) January 3, 2025

Daniel Sams Seemingly Suffered Concussion

Brutal fielding collision in the BBL between Daniel Sams & Cam Bancroft. Clear concussion for Sams - fencing response (stiff arms) is a neurological response to brain injury. Stretchered off but hopefully precautionary. Concussion concern also for Bancroft + likely broken nose. pic.twitter.com/K5QxmvOpz0 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) January 3, 2025

