Deepti Sharma scripted history as she became the first cricketer to score 200 runs and pick up 15 wickets in a single edition of the ICC Women's World Cup. The veteran Indian all-rounder achieved this historic milestone during the high-voltage Women's World Cup 2025 against South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. During the IND-W vs SA-W final, Deepti Sharma scored a fine half-century. It was her 18th fifty in Women's ODI cricket. Shafali Verma's Family Members Watch IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Deepti Sharma Creates History!

🎈RECORD🎈 Deepti Sharma becomes the first to complete a double of 200 runs and 15 wickets in a Women’s World Cup edition.#INDvsSA #CWC25 — Kumar Mahadeo (@Mahadeo20) November 2, 2025

