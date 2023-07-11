A tricky pitch and a poor batting performance helped India Women come back strongly in the 2nd T20I after a poor batting performance in the first innings. With this they claim the three match T20I series 2-0. In a slow pitch, India Women batted first and succumbed to the Bangladesh spinners and could only reach 95/8. Chasing it, Bangladesh also lost wickets in regular succession but Nigar Sultana held on one hand to take them near to the finishing line. But they lost way near the end and India Women clawed back into the game to ensure a win.

India Beat Bangladesh By Eight Runs in Low-Scoring 2nd T20I

2ND WT20I. India Women Won by 8 Run(s) https://t.co/XobUo1O2x6 #BANvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 11, 2023

