India women's national cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma has taken over her new role as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for Uttar Pradesh police. Taking to Instagram, the all-rounder shared pictures of herself in police uniform and wrote, "I’m overwhelmed with gratitude as I achieve this milestone! I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my family, whose unwavering support and blessings have been my driving force. I’m also grateful to the Uttar Pradesh Government for this opportunity to serve. As I take on this new role as DSP in the Uttar Pradesh Police, I promise to dedicate myself fully to my duties and serve with integrity. Thank you all again for your support!" The star cricketer, in 2024, was officially appointed for the role. DSP Mohammed Siraj! Star Indian Cricketer Receives Prestigious Group-I Government Position Promised By Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Deepti Sharma Takes on New Role of DSP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepti Sharma (DS) (@officialdeeptisharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)