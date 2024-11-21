Young left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal shared his training experience with the India national cricket team ahead of the opening Test against Australia in Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Padikkal opened up that he felt pleasure doing training sessions with the Indian camp. The youngster added that the intensity at the practice session is very high and feels as big as the match. Earlier, the 24-year-old was part of the India A squad which played two unofficial Test matches against Australia A. After the conclusion of India A vs Australia A unofficial Test matches, the Indian management asked Padikkal to stay back as a backup batting option for the high-voltage Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test 2024 vs Australia: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs AUS Match in Perth.

Watch Devdutt Padikkal Share Experience of Training With Indian Team

Devdutt Padikkal has joined the #TeamIndia squad.🙌 The left-handed batter shares his experience and excitement of training with the group ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy👌👌#AUSvIND | @devdpd07 pic.twitter.com/KxFrbIPMwS — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2024

