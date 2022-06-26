Indian men's cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has mentioned Chandrakant Pandit as Alex Ferguson of Ranji Trophy. He showered praise on Madhya Pradesh coach after they fetched the Ranji Trophy title for the first time. Karthik has mentioned Chandrakant's ability to read personalities and to use them for winning championship in his tweet.

See Tweet:

Lovely pictures @BCCI Couldn’t be happier for CHANDU sir . Amazing - Understanding personality traits - Preparing them accordingly - Using them tactically to win championships 🏆 ALEX FERGUSON of RANJI trophy #GOAT https://t.co/N7CdX3WU2b — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 26, 2022

