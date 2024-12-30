Yashasvi Jaiswal exchanged a few words with Sam Konstas while he was batting on Day 5 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test in Melbourne, on December 30. The youngster fought hard with a valiant 84-run knock but his controversial dismissal was eventually followed by India suffering a 184-run loss to Australia, with the hosts going 2-1 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. In a video that has gone viral, the stump microphone captured Jaiswal responding to something that was said by Konstas who was fielding at silly point. "Do your job," Jaiswal said. Next ball, Jaiswal's powerful shot struck Konstas the very next ball. Australia Beat India By 184 Runs In Boxing Day Test After Vistors Suffer Yet Another Batting Collapse, Hosts Take An Unassailable 2-1 Lead In Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Watch All That Transpired Between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sam Konstas, Here:

#YashasviJaiswal didn’t just let his bat do the talking! A cheeky ‘Do your job!’ to #SamKonstas was all it took to light up the game with some good old-fashioned on-field banter. 🔥👏#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 5 LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/cF7tWqLtdM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 30, 2024

