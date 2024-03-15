Ellyse Perry uprooted Yastika Bhatia's leg-stump with a remarkable delivery during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Eliminator on March 15. This happened on the last ball of the eighth over when the ball bowled by Perry came in with the angle and took out Bhatia's off-stump after she attempted a drive and missed the delivery completely. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has provided quick starts to the Mumbai Indians in WPL but could only score 19 runs off 27 deliveries in this knock.Sophie Devine Survives As Bails Don’t Fail Despite Ball Brushing Leg-Stump During MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Eliminator, Video Goes Viral.

Ellyse Perry Castles Yastika Bhatia

