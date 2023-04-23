Faf du Plessis has hit some dream batting form in the IPL. It has looked almost impossible to dismiss him and he has stepped up on striking clean no sooner. Now he completes his fifth half-century of the season in just 31 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals at Chinnaswamy. He took on Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma and has kept the RCB innings together.

Faf du Plessis Hits His Fifth Half-Century of IPL 2023

Fifty by Faf Du Plessis! Yet another sublime innings from Faf, he's unstoppable! Even at the age of 38, he's in his prime form. pic.twitter.com/TF1bGClfpa — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2023

