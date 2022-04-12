Hardik Pandya was at the receiving end of criticism by fans after he was spotted abusing Mohammed Shami during Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The incident happened on the last ball of the 13th over where Rahul Tripathi played an uppercut to Pandya's short delivery. The ball flew to Mohammed Shami at third man, who collected the ball instead of attempting to catch it. Pandya was not happy at all with Shami not trying to catch the ball as=nd cameras spotted him shouting at the fast bowler.

Watch Videos of This Incident:

Remember! David Miller in previous match and now mohammed shami! As a GT fan feels bandar k hath me Ustra Hardik pandya abuse team india senior player & his own team player mohammed Shami ! Hardik pandya showing he is krunal pandya brother #SRHvsGT #HardikPandya #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/YaZKnWhyqP — Rahulsarsar (@Rahulsarsar177) April 11, 2022

C.... @hardikpandya7 U R Only By Mistakely Making GT Captain,Not A Legend Player,Please Respect Senior AND Legend Player @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/r2XGNFqIq8 — Vicky More(Srk Fan) (@srk_fan_vicky) April 11, 2022

Fans were not at all happy with the way Pandya treated a senior player like Shami. They accused him of abusing the fast bowler and also slammed him for his rash behaviour. Take a look at some of the fan reactions:

Hardik Pandya didn't expect this from https://t.co/lk3M5ddkQC is said that you do not win any match in IPL. Mohammed Shami and Miller are senior to you, respect them.#SRHvGT #GTVSRH #asksportstak — Pawan ( Mr Perfect ) (@pwn__143) April 11, 2022

Can’t believe Hardik Pandya just insulted senior player and an Indian legend Mohd. Shami for not taking the risky catch and preferred to save the boundary. Hardik’s temper tantrums during tight situations have been outright cringe. #GTvsSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/yAyMmFkRwS — glowred (@glowred) April 11, 2022

Hardik Pandya doesn't deserve to be the Captain of any team one who doesn't know how to speak to the team members and that too a senior player shouldn't be the Captain you do not win all games Cricket is a gentleman game pls note @hardikpandya7 — Idris Ahmad (@IdrisAhmad_47) April 11, 2022

@hardikpandya7 shouting at the #mohammedshami is disgraceful what Shami has done for #Indianteam is commendable and #Hardik has not even done half of it. #shameful #HardikPandya — Wolf (@Wolf_Vickbaghel) April 11, 2022

Hardik pandya may be the captain of #GT that doesn’t mean like he has all rights inability of wicket taken shouting at #shami isn’t good sign of cricket , he needs to learn from someone like #kane williamson or Dhoni how the captain would be. #SRHvGT @hardikpandya7 @MdShami11 — Sachin Dhondge 🇮🇳 (@SachinDhondge70) April 12, 2022

