Hardik Pandya was at the receiving end of criticism by fans after he was spotted abusing Mohammed Shami during Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The incident happened on the last ball of the 13th over where Rahul Tripathi played an uppercut to Pandya's short delivery. The ball flew to Mohammed Shami at third man, who collected the ball instead of attempting to catch it. Pandya was not happy at all with Shami not trying to catch the ball as=nd cameras spotted him shouting at the fast bowler.

 

Watch Videos of This Incident:

Fans were not at all happy with the way Pandya treated a senior player like Shami. They accused him of abusing the fast bowler and also slammed him for his rash behaviour. Take a look at some of the fan reactions:

