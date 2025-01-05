Fans hailed 'Captain Virat Kohli' after India were able to reduce Australia to 71/3 in their attempt to chase down 162 runs in the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25. Virat Kohli stepped up to captain the India national cricket team with Jasprit Bumrah not taking the field to bowl or field on Day 3 of the Sydney Test. After a tough start with Australia scoring 39 runs in 3.4 overs, India were able to hit back with three wickets. Prasidh Krishna took all three of those wickets with his victims being Sam Konstas (22), Marnus Labuschagne (6) and Steve Smith (4). Kohli had captained India on Day 2 as well when Bumrah had left the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to go for scans. Virat Kohli Shows His Empty Pockets to Crowd at SCG, Reminds Fans of 2018 Sandpaper Scandal After Steve Smith's Dismissal During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

'Best' Test Captain

Virat Kohli the test captain is still the best. What energy, what brain, what aggression, what a match winner. 🫶#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUSTest — Rushik Rawal (@RushikRawal) January 5, 2025

'Great Captaincy'

Captain Kohli leading from the front 💪. What a great captaincy skill by Virat Kohli, without Bumrah The King Kohli utilise DSP Siraj & Prasidh Krishna very well 👏👏.#INDvsAUSTest #ViratKohli𓃵 #Virat#JaspritBumrah #ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/wV0pRfd5H4 — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) January 5, 2025

Another Fan Lauds 'Captain Virat Kohli'

'Still He's Making a Match'

Virat Kohli as test captain is something else man. Only 162 runs, No Bumrah Still he's making a match out of this 👏🏻#INDvsAUSTest • #INDvsAUS — 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@The_Peace_Point) January 5, 2025

Fan's Praise for 'Captain Virat Kohli'

Captain Virat Kohli has brought Team India back into the match #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NOZQlqPQUl — GM Ki MEMES (@GMKiMEMES1) January 5, 2025

