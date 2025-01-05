In a worrying development for fans, Jasprit Bumrah has not taken the field on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 4. The premier pacer has been the mainstay of the India national cricket team's bowling attack and is the leading wicket-taker of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with 32 scalps to his name but his injury has prevented him from taking the field. On Day 2, he left the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for scans and later returned as well. Prasidh Krishna had said that he was suffering from a back spasm. On the third day, Bumrah came out to bat though and was dismissed for a three-ball duck. It however remains to be seen if he takes the field later on. India set Australia a target of 162 after being bowled out for 157 runs. Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Star Indian Pacer Suffers Back Spasm During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25, Says Prasidh Krishna.

Jasprit Bumrah Doesn't Take the Field on Day 3

No Jasprit Bumrah as India take to the field for Australia's second innings 👀#AUSvIND live 📲 https://t.co/EanY9jFouE#WTC25 pic.twitter.com/0lJmeg0kIh — ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2025

