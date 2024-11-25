IPL 2025 Mega auction kick-off with a bang as many star players moving to different franchises for the upcoming season. Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) brought players to address some of the loopholes in their squad but opted to let pacer Mohammed Siraj go. Gujarat Titans won the bid securing Siraj for the IPL 2025 season. This marked the end of Virat- Kohli-Mohammed Siraj duo in Bengaluru colours. Fans shared funny ‘DSP Siraj’ memes on his transfer to GT from RCB. Check out some of the Funny DSP Siraj Memes below. Funny DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Pat Cummins During Day 3 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

'When DSP Siraj comes out to bowl to Virat Kohli in IPL 2025'

POV : When DSP Siraj comes out to bowl to Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 pic.twitter.com/FsEybwMDoZ — ರಾಮ್_ತೀರ್ಥಹಳ್ಳಿ (@RamThirthahalli) November 21, 2024

'This IPL Auction is telling why RCB has never won ipl trophy'

This IPL Auction is telling why RCB has never won ipl trophy 🤦🏻#IPLAuction #siraj pic.twitter.com/sJTBG68p37 — 𝐑𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@rohitnation_) November 24, 2024

