Glenn Maxwell is well known for playing all the shots around the wicket, specially the improvised ramps and reverse laps. Maxwell has not been in the best of forms in the BBL 2024-25 but he finally found his touch against Sydney Sixers as he scored a half-century. On his way to the fifty, he nailed a sensational reverse sweep to left arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis and sent it flying for a huge six. Dan Christian Becomes Sixth-Oldest Player To Feature in Big Bash League, Achieves Feat By Returning As Player From Assistant Coach's Position During Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 Match.

Glenn Maxwell Nails Sensational Reverse Sweep For Huge Six

SENT! Glenn Maxwell with the reverse lap for SIX 😲 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/G6PxItNO97 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2025

