Known for his destructive batting, Glenn Maxwell brought out his brutal best during Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024-25 Match, hitting a monstrous 122 Metre six off Kane Richardson's bowling, which got deposited in the second-tier of Docklands Stadium. This maximum from Maxwell also broke Chris Lynn's record of the unofficially longest six in BBL history of 121 M, which came against Shaun Tait. Hilton Cartwright Smashes 121 Metre Six To Equal Chris Lynn's Unofficial Longest Six Big Bash League Record.

Glenn Maxwell Goes Above and Beyond!

122 METRES! That is monstrous from Glenn Maxwell 🤯 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/9tc5lJKZtx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)