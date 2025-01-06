Hard-hitting batter Hilton Cartwright equaled the unofficial record of hitting the longest six in Big Bash League (BBL) history when the Melbourne Stars batter slammed a 121-metre six off Thomas Stewart Rogers' bowling during the BBL 2024-25 match against Melbourne Renegades. Unofficially, the longest six in BBL history belongs to Chris Lynn in BBL history belongs to Chris Lynn, who struck a 121-metre six off Shaun Tait's bowling, where the ball landed on The Gabba stadium's roof. Max Bryant Whacks 106 Metre Monsterous Six Into Gabba Stands During Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Hilton Cartwright Equals Unofficial BBL Record

HUGE HILTON! That is enormous. A 121-metre six from Hilton Cartwright. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/zCY6uNYyNB — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2025

