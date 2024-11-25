New Zealand superstar cricketer Glenn Phillips was sold for INR 2 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The right-handed batter will be playing for the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming edition. Phillips is a gun fielder and can score quick runs at any stage of the match. Apart from his batting and fielding skills, the New Zealand cricketer is also a part-time off-spinner. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Moeen Ali Goes to KKR for INR 2 Crore; Dewald Brevis Goes Unsold.

Glenn Phillips is in Gujarat Titans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)