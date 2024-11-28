The New Zealand national cricket team was playing against the England national cricket team at Hagley Oval in the opening match of the three-Test series. Winning the toss, England opted to bowl first and Gus Atkinson provided an early breakthrough to the visitors with a sensational catch on the follow-through. Devon Conway was looking to play the ball through the offside but got the leading edge instead, Atkinson on the follow-through grabbed the spectacular catch. Watch the wicket video below. NZ vs ENG Test 2024: England Rope in Uncapped Wicketkeeper-Batter Ollie Robinson to Replace Jordan Cox for Remainder of New Zealand Series.

Gus Atkinson Takes Sensational Return Catch to Dismiss Devon Conway

