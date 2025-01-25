A Stalwart of Indian cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara, who was born in 1988, turns 37 on January 25. The BCCI wasted no time in wishing their star batter on his special occasion via social media platform X. Known for his defense and grit, Pujara has played in 108 internationals for India, amassing 7,246 runs, including 19 centuries between 2010 and 2023. Check out the BCCI's post below. Abhishek Sharma Suffers Ankle Injury Scare During Training Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025.

BCCI Wishes Cheteshwar Pujara!

108 intl. matches 👌 7246 intl. runs 🙌 19 intl. hundreds 💯 Here's wishing #TeamIndia batter Cheteshwar Pujara a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/R5DoECimTE — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2025

