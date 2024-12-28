Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of India's best young players, celebrates his 23rd birthday today. And on this special day, fans have shared their wishes for him on social media. Born in Uttar Pradesh on December 28, 2001, the young left-hander made his international debut in an India vs West Indies Test series and scored a majestic 171 in his first appearance for the India national cricket team. He has subsequently impressed immensely and broke several records in 2024, especially in Test cricket in 2024. Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored a century in his first Test match in Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The southpaw also has become a household name in the IPL where he represents the Rajasthan Royals and was one of the retained players by the franchise before the IPL mega auction that happened earlier this year. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Third Indian To Score Ton on His Maiden Appearance in Australia, Achieves Feat in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

'Happy Birthday Young Talent'

- 2024 T20 World Cup Winner. - Player of Tournament in 2020 U-19 World Cup. - Jaiswal first Player of hit 20 Sixes in a Test series. - 1600 Test Runs. - 5 International Hundred. - 723 T20 Runs. HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOUNG TALENT, YASHASVI JAISWAL. pic.twitter.com/BOO02KBQRn — CricVik (@VikasYadav66200) December 27, 2024

Happy Birthday Yashasvi Jaiswal!

Happy Birthday Yashasvi Jaiswal. Footage from Mumbai vs Kerala game in Syed Mushtaq Trophy 2021. pic.twitter.com/CJAS2BWWBF — Anirudh Kalra (@CricketKalra) December 28, 2024

'Generational Talent'

- A Test century in Debut 🥵 - Double century Vs England - Double century Vs England (2nd Inni.) - Most sixes in the calendar year (39) in 2024 - T20 World Cup 2024 winner. 🏆 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GENERATIONAL TALENT, YASHASVI JAISWAL! 🍰#yashaswiJaiswal #Cricket #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/zz3qdkt018 — Akaran.A (@Akaran_1) December 28, 2024

Fan's Wish for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Another Fan Wishes Yashasvi Jaiswal

Happy birthday yashasvi Jaiswal 🍰🍰 pic.twitter.com/vyLbuJIO7g — virat (chiku) (@vhasati15073) December 28, 2024

'We Wish You a Bright Future'

Happy birthday yashasvi jaiswal , we wish you a bright future ,may you keep progressing like this . -Only Indian batsmen who scored three double hundred in one series - Highest runs in 2024 in test format #yashaswiJaiswal #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/HT5ANvp9ui — Cover Point (@CoverPoint17) December 28, 2024

'Present and Future of Indian Cricket'

Happy birthday to T20 wc winner #Starboy Yashasvi Jaiswal ..The present and the future of Indian cricket ❤️⚡️🎉 pic.twitter.com/9CqKBbTo9U — 𝔸𝕡𝕡𝕪•TM (@Appy___18) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)