Retire Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has offered his condolences to Pakistan great Shoab Akhtar, whose mother passed away recently. 'Be strong my brother' Singh wrote.

Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you have my heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. May she rests in peace. Be strong my brother. Waheguru Mehar kare🙏🙏 https://t.co/jpoz51fF7a — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 26, 2021

