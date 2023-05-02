Hardik Pandya scored his 10th fifty of his Indian Premier League career, achieving this feat during the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match on Tuesday, May 2. The Gujarat Titans captain played a fighting knock as his side lost early wickets in a 130-run chase. He got to the mark off 44 balls with seven fours. Lethal Spell! Mohammed Shami Wrecks Delhi Capitals' Batting Order With Figures of 4/11 During GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Hits Fifty

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)