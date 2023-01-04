Australia, having won the series, will eye a whitewash when they face South Africa in the third and final Test of the series on Wednesday, January 4. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and it will start at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Adam Zampa Attempts to ‘Mankad’ Run-Out Tom Rogers, TV Umpire Adjudges Non-Striker Not Out During Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2022–23 Match (Watch Video).

AUS vs SA 3rd Test Day 1 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The Final Test for the Proteas Down Under 🙌 The Kangaroos have dominated the 3-Match Test Series with their noses up 2-0 🦘🇦🇺 Can the hosts enforce a clean sweep? 👀 Watch #AUSvSA 3rd Test starting tomorrow, 5 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/mBDSGXwHPI — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 3, 2023

