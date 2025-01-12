A magnificent contest is on the cards when the Australia women's national cricket team locks horns with the England women's national cricket team in the 1st ODI of the Women's Ashes 2025 on Sunday, January 12. The AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 is slated to be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of Women's Ashes 2025 in India and fans can watch AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription. Australia Squads For Women's Ashes Series 2025 Announced: Alyssa Healy to Lead, Sophie Molineux to Miss Upcoming ODI and T20I Matches Against England.

AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025

The stage is set for an epic showdown as Australia Women gear up to face England Women in the 1st ODI! 🔥 Will the hosts dominate, or can England strike early to take the lead?#AUSWvENGWOnJioStar 👉🏻 1st ODI, SUN, 12th JAN, 5 AM onwards pic.twitter.com/UIO6jqv92J — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)