The tri-nation under-19 tournament played in South Africa is coming to an end as India U-19 will face South Africa U-19 for the final match of the tournament. India is undefeated in the Tri-Nation Series 2023–24. Unfortunately, the final match will not be broadcast live on any TV channel for the fans in India. But cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the IND U-19 vs SA U-19 on the FanCode app. Virat Kohli to Miss India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I at Mohali Due to Personal Reasons; Set to Join Squad Before 2nd T20I.

U-19 Tri-Series Final

U19 Tri-Series Final | South Africa 🆚️ India 🇿🇦🇮🇳 The covers are on due to rain 🌧 Toss and start delayed due to a wet outfield 📍 Old Edwardians Cricket Club in Johannesburg. 📺 https://t.co/CrDM2sbaR5#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAU19vINDU19 pic.twitter.com/Uhq2rC7P9X — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 10, 2024

