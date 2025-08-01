A riveting Day 2 awaits as India resume proceedings against England in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 on August 1. Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London will kickstart at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the telecast rights of IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and fans can watch the IND vs ENG 5th Test live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4 and 5 TV channels as well as on DD Sports, but on DD Free Dish. Fans also have the online viewing option as they can watch IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Was Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Right to Gesture Inside-Edge After Josh Tongue Appealed for LBW Against Sai Sudharsan During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? What Does the Rules Say?

Solid start, cool head. 🙌#PragyanOjha applauds #KarunNair's ability to spend time at the crease and build a foundation under pressure! 💯 Will he carry this momentum into Day 2 and push #TeamIndia's score forward? 👀#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST, DAY 2 | FRI, 1st AUG, 2:30 PM |… pic.twitter.com/N3a6VvPv4y — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 1, 2025

