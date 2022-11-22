India and New Zealand meet in the third and final T20I at the McLean Park in Napier. The series is currently in favour of India with a 1-0 lead. India won the second T20I after rain washed out series opener in Wellington. The IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on DD Sports but only on DTT platform like DD Free Dish. The IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live telecast however won't be available on cable and DTH operators like Airtel DTH, Dish TV, Tata Play or Videocon d2h. Fans can head to Amazon Prime Video to watch the live streaming online of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming

Time to cheer for #TeamIndia! Tune in to your 📺, 💻 or 📱 for the 3rd #NZvIND T20I! Watch the action, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE only on Prime Video - https://t.co/Alcf9e5KK8#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime 📸: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ltd pic.twitter.com/6VVvFxM8E1 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 22, 2022

ND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast on DD Sports

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of 3rd T20I from McLean Park, Napier 🏟️ 🏏LIVE action on DD Free Dish📺#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/VJD6idyY8y — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)