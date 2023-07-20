After a convincing victory over West Indies in the first Test match, Team India would be eyeing another complete performance against the Caribbean outfit when these two teams lock horns in the second and final Test of the series. This match is a special one for a couple of reasons--it would be the 100th Test match between India and West Indies and also Virat Kohli would be completing his 500th international match. DD Sports would provide live telecast of the match in India on DD FreeDish, DTT and DTH users. And fans, who wish to watch live streaming online of the day's play, can do so on the JioCinema app and website for free. Fans can also watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 live streaming online on the FanCode app and websites but at the cost of a subscription fee. Virat Kohli's 500th International Match: A Look at Legendary Batsman's Career in Numbers.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Telecast

MATCH DAY 🏏 Second Test - #WIvIND Fourth Umpire starts at ⏰ 6:45 PM Game starts at ⏰ 7:30 PM onwards... LIVE The Game on DD Sports 📺#TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/FzXNtOlfY2 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 20, 2023

India vs West Indies 2nd Test on JioCinema

Gavaskar 🆚 Viv Richards Kapil Dev 🆚 Clive Lloyd Tendulkar 🆚 Lara A 🏏 rivalry for the ages 🥵 Catch all the action from the 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th Test - 7:30 PM onwards LIVE & FREE on #JioCinema 🎬#WIvIND #SabJawaabMilenge #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/RhP2vDF9z9 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 20, 2023

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Live Streaming on FanCode

India dominated in Dominica. Will they give West Indies pain again, in Port of Spain? Watch India vs West Indies, 2nd Test. Streaming LIVE on FanCode! . .#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/YOM36dncE7 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)