The highly anticipated England Women's tour of India is ending as IND W will take on ENG W in a one-off test match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai from Thursday, December 14 onwards. The IND W vs ENG W One-Off Test starts at 9:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women one-off test on the Sports 18 network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app as well as on the FanCode app. Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Bank on Spin To Keep England in Check In IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test.

India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)