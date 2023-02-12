India will commence their journey in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday, February 12. In their first match of Group B, they will face arch-rivals Pakistan. With both teams aiming for their first points, this is expected to be a blockbuster. The broadcasting rights of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 are with Star Sports Network and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. If you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Key Players: Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar and Other Players to Watch Out for in IND-W vs PAK-W Cricket Match.

IND Women vs PAK Women Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

The fiery #WomenInBlue are going up against the formidable #WomenInGreen & we can’t hide our excitement! 💪🏼🥳 H̵i̵s̵ #HerStory is about to be carved! Tune-in to the #T20WorldCup Today | 6:00 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar. #BlueKnowsNoGender #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/vLbpije2Eq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)