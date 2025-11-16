With a 1-0 lead, India A will take on South Africa A in the IND-A vs SA-A 2nd unofficial ODI 2025, looking to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead. The India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial ODI of 2025 will be held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Khandheri, Rajkot, on November 16 and will start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Unfortunately, there will be no India A vs South Africa A live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans might have an online viewing option to watch the India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial ODI 2025 match. JioHotstar is the live streaming partner, and hence, the Indian audience might be able to watch the IND-A vs SA-A cricket match on their app and website. IND-A vs SA-A 1st Unofficial ODI 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Century Guides India A to Thrilling Five-Wicket Win Over South Africa A.

IND-A vs SA-A 2nd Unofficial ODI Details

