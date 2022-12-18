After scoring a good first innings total of 304, Pakistan was also able to take a crucial England wicket in the last half an hour of 1st Days play. Day 2 of the third and final test of the PAK vs ENG test series will start today at 10.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan will be looking to end the series on a positive note. The important Pakistan vs England 3rd test will be telecasted in India by Sony Sports network. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Sony Liv app and website. Mohammad Wasim Jr Makes Test Debut for Pakistan, Handed Test Cap by Azhar Ali at the Start of PAK vs ENG Karachi Test.

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Hello! Thank you for writing in. Please click here https://t.co/omDDeAvZ76 to stream England Vs Pakistan live. — SonyLIVHelps (@SonyLIVHelps) December 17, 2022

