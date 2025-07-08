In a recent interview, former India national cricket team wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik shared a light moment, while discussing the issue of his exit from the side during his play days. While chatting with English cricket commentator and former player Nasser Hussain, Dinesh Karthik expressed in a witty manner that there's not much in common between the two, and he would "like to keep it that way". Dinesh Karthik however drew a similarity, saying "Sadly, he finished in Lord's and I finished in Lord's, only difference being he went and knocked on the coach's door", saying that he (Nasser Hussain) thinks he is done. Drawing the similarity, Dinesh Karthik gave his own example and said, "In my case the coach (laughs)... don't bother coming... I think you're done". Ravi Shastri was Team India's coach at that time, and he was sitting right besides Dinesh Karthik in the interview. Ravi Shastri patted Dinesh Karthik while he was sharing the incident. Yash Dayal in Trouble: FIR Registered Against RCB Cricketer Over Sexual Exploitation.

Dinesh Karthik Shares Story of Getting Axed From Team India Test Side:

DK really said that in front of his former team India coach Ravi Shastri 😂😭. Loved this Podcast by Sky Cricket. pic.twitter.com/SoTZlVKHEX — Kaushik Kashyap (@CricKaushik_) July 7, 2025

