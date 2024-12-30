Former India cricket Ravi Ashwin has lashed out at rumour mongers following his post on X was thought to be allegedly directed towards Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma, to which the off-spinner issued a clarification that was meant for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal played a hard-fought knock of 84 runs during India's unsuccessful chase of 340 runs against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. 'Good Leaders Emerge When…' Ravi Ashwin Shares Cryptic Post After India Struggle in Run Chase During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024, Issues Clarification After Fans Say It Was for Rohit Sharma.

Ravi Ashwin's Clarification

Now a days, implied meaning can be taken out of context. I was referring to Jaiswals wonderful scrap today. Peace out folks🤝 https://t.co/HthA1yiuWM — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)