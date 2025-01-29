India's Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr were named the ICC Men's and Women's Cricketers of the Year 2024 after game's governing body revealed the winners of annual cricket awards. Azmatullah Omarzai bagged the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024 while ICC Test cricketer of the Year was scalped by Jasprit Bumrah once again. Erasmus, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, won the ICC Umpire of the Year 2024. India's top-ranked batter Smriti Mandhana clinched the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 award. ICC also named the winners of their yearly awards in the following categories-- Emerging Cricketer of the Year, T20I Cricketer of the Year and also the Associate Cricketer of the Year for both men's and women's cricket. Champions Trophy 2025: ICC CEO Geoff Allardice Steps Down Ahead of Eight-Nation Tournament.

Arshdeep Singh headlined the honours as he bagged the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year, after having a sensational year with the ball in the format. The left arm seamer was at his best in the past year as he helped India win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by scalping 17 wickets in the tournament. His pairing with Jasprit Bumrah created a lethal new ball duo upfront for India.

Amelia Kerr has also bagged the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024. She was exceptional as well, helping New Zealand win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She scored 135 runs in the competition and scalped 15 wickets. Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis won the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year while South Africa's Annerie Dercksen bagged it in women's cricket.

The award for the Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year went to Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus. Esha Oza from UAE won the award in the women's category.

