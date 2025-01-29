India's Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr were named the ICC Men's and Women's Cricketers of the Year 2024 after game's governing body revealed the winners of annual cricket awards. Azmatullah Omarzai bagged the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024 while ICC Test cricketer of the Year was scalped by Jasprit Bumrah once again. Erasmus, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, won the ICC Umpire of the Year 2024. India's top-ranked batter Smriti Mandhana clinched the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 award. ICC also named the winners of their yearly awards in the following categories-- Emerging Cricketer of the Year, T20I Cricketer of the Year and also the Associate Cricketer of the Year for both men's and women's cricket. Champions Trophy 2025: ICC CEO Geoff Allardice Steps Down Ahead of Eight-Nation Tournament.

Arshdeep Singh headlined the honours as he bagged the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year, after having a sensational year with the ball in the format. The left arm seamer was at his best in the past year as he helped India win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by scalping 17 wickets in the tournament. His pairing with Jasprit Bumrah created a lethal new ball duo upfront for India.

Amelia Kerr has also bagged the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024. She was exceptional as well, helping New Zealand win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She scored 135 runs in the competition and scalped 15 wickets. Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis won the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year while South Africa's Annerie Dercksen bagged it in women's cricket.

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024: Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai has asserted himself as one of the most versatile white-ball players in the world by taking out 2024's ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 💪 pic.twitter.com/vjCPBIMFDC — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2025

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024: Smriti Mandhana

For the second time, one of the leading stars of the game takes out the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award 🌟 pic.twitter.com/LJbgA8OobX — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2025

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024: Arshdeep Singh

From rising talent to match-winner, Arshdeep Singh excelled in 2024 to win the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award 🌟 pic.twitter.com/iIlckFRBxa — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2025

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024: Amelia Kerr

From lighting up the #T20WorldCup to clinching the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year award, Melie Kerr made 2024 her own 🌟 pic.twitter.com/uxFuOmamWy — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2025

ICC Umpire of the Year 2024: Richard Illingworth

Congratulations to Richard Illingworth on being named the 2024 ICC Umpire of the Year 🌟 pic.twitter.com/EPG8ffDaUf — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2025

ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024: Kamindu Mendis

A prolific run-scorer, who scored 1451 runs across formats at an average of just above 50 💥 Sri Lanka's star on the rise has taken out the ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year Award 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/qIrRy5Kpif — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2025

ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2024: Annerie Dercksen

Breakout talent Annerie Dercksen beats a stacked field to claim the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year Award 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Tu0ZcbyaqN — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2025

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024: Gerhard Erasmus

Consistency personified 🌟 For the second time, Namibia's talismanic captain, Gerhard Erasmus, is named ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year 🇳🇦 pic.twitter.com/ez9emZDupt — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2025

ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024: Esha Oza

A dominant force throughout 2024, the United Arab Emirates’ all-action captain Esha Oza has been crowned ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year 👊 pic.twitter.com/E4M4eRNmvW — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2025

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2024: Jasprit Bumrah

Dominating the bowling charts in 2024, India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been crowned ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 💥#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/h8Ppjo2hrv — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2025

ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2024: Amelia Kerr

After a stellar 2024, capped off by a #T20WorldCup triumph, Melie Kerr wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award as ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 👏 pic.twitter.com/4Ayf15zRij — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2025

ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024: Jasprit Bumrah

An unforgettable year for the irrepressible Jasprit Bumrah, who claims the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for 2024 ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zxfRwuJeRy — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2025

The award for the Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year went to Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus. Esha Oza from UAE won the award in the women's category.

