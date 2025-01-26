The International Cricket Council (ICC) have named United Arab Emirates (UAE) women's all-format captain Esha Oza as ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024. In 2024, Oza slammed 711 runs and claimed 16 wickets in 20 T20Is, which helped the UAE women's captain edge past contenders like Chamari Athapaththu and Smriti Mandhana. Gerhard Erasmus Named ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024, Wins the Accolade For Second Consecutive Year (See Post).

Esha Oza Wins Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024

A dominant force throughout 2024, the United Arab Emirates’ all-action captain Esha Oza has been crowned ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year 👊 pic.twitter.com/E4M4eRNmvW — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)