Despite all the uncertainty regarding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, the CT Tour has been on a roll, where the trophy continued its journey across three cities - Abbottabad, Nathia Gali, and Muree, which are tour major tourist spots. The Champions Trophy tour began on November 17 from Islamabad and is currently en route to its final destination Karachi, where the esteemed trophy will be displayed for three days until November 25, before touring Afghanistan. Further Delay in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Likely As Broadcasters Refuse To Accept Fixtures Without IND vs PAK Match, Threaten Legal Action: Report.

ICC Champions Trophy Tour Continues

Stunning scenery in Abbottabad, Nathia Gali and Murree as the ICC #ChampionsTrophy Tour rolls on across Pakistan 🏆🤩 pic.twitter.com/lznNn8VErp — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 21, 2024

