Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raja won the ICC Men's Player of the month for August award. The 36-year old right-handed player beat English captain Ben Stokes and New Zealand bowler Mitchell Santner to clinch this honour. He created history after winning this as he became the first cricketer from his country to win this award of the ICC.

Check the ICC's Tweet:

Unveiling the ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2022 🤩 He is the first from his country to win the award ⬇️ — ICC (@ICC) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)