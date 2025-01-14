ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner and all top teams will be taking on one another for the grand prize. Pakistan national cricket team will be coming in as the defending champions. This is the first time in eight years that ICC Champions Trophy is set to take place. The last edition of the Champions Trophy took place in 2017. ICC (International Cricket Council) took to their official social media handle and unveiled the iconic white jacket with Pakistan legend Wasim Akram present in the video ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 edition. The logo of the Champions Trophy 2025 is engraved on the pocket of the jacket in golden colour. BCCI Issues New Diktat For Team India Players, States Family Members and Wives Won't Be Permitted To Stay For Full Tour: Report.

Iconic White Jacket for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

