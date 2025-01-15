Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will lock horns against the Sharjah Warriorz in the sixth match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 on Wednesday. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The thrilling encounter between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriorz will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz UAE T20 League 2025 match online. ILT20 2025: Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford Star As Desert Vipers Cruise to Six-Wicket Victory Over Gulf Giants.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz Live Streaming

Match 6️⃣ Runs on offer at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, as @ADKRiders square off against the @Sharjahwarriorz. Who'll come out on top in this mouth-watering clash?#ADKRvSW #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/U3jTgEvGBf — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 15, 2025

