Lucknow Super Giants left arm seamer Mohsin Khan bowled a top over in the end of the Mumbai Indian's innings, restricting the MI batters to score 11 run off the last over and helped LSG win the game. He was accurate with his line and lengths and also varied his pace to outskill an in-form batter in Tim David and a talented all-rounder like Cameron Green. Lasith Malinga, a former death over specialist and currently the RR bowling coach, took to twitter to praise the LSG bowler and called him 'definitely the one for the future'.

Lasith Malinga Lauds Terrific Last Over Performance of Mohsin Khan

I’m impressed by the composure and patience shown by Mohsin Khan in that last over. Not an easy task even for an experienced bowler.👏 Saw some really good performances from him in the last season as well. Definitely a one for the future✌️#LSGvMI #IPL2023 — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) May 16, 2023

