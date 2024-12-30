Some hilarious memes went viral on social media after Australia defeated India by 184 runs in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Chasing 340 runs to win, Australia bowled out India for 155 runs with Pat Cummins and Scott Boland taking three wickets each. India were reduced to 33/3 at one stage with Rohit Sharma (9), KL Rahul (0) and Virat Kohli (5) being dismissed before lunch. An 88-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (84) and Rishabh Pant (30) revived India to 121/3 before a collapse saw them being bowled out for 155. With this defeat, India at best can draw the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 if they win the fifth Test in Sydney. 'Do Your Job' Yashasvi Jaiswal's Words for Sam Konstas Caught on Stump Mic, India Batter’s Shot Hits Australian Debutant Next Ball During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Haha!

Funny

Indian fans realising that we were expecting this team to chase 350 and win the match pic.twitter.com/I3QSzeU4B4 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 30, 2024

Indian Fans Who Were Praying for Draw

Indian fans who were expecting a win now praying for draw pic.twitter.com/9j28SFtB2Y — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 30, 2024

Hilarious

Sunil Gavaskar to third umpire pic.twitter.com/4MGFKjAPac — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 30, 2024

When India Were 33/3 at Lunch

Gavaskar sir watching Rohit, Kohli and Rahul having lunch #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/2rk7i2tcJp — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 30, 2024

November 19 Still Hurts

Ghar me bhi sher nahi rahe ab hum #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/SS0WK1agzE — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) December 30, 2024

