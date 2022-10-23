Rohit Sharma won the toss and India have decided to bowl first in the high-octane match against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. India would aim to capitalise on this toss and take some early wickets up front to put Pakistan on the back foot.

IND vs PAK Toss Report:

🚨 Toss Update & Team News from MCG 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against Pakistan. #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/mc9useyHwY Here's our Playing XI 🔽 pic.twitter.com/1zahkeipvm — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2022

See Playing XI of Both Sides:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

