India Women ends up with the score of 172/5 at the end of 20 overs in the 1st T20I against Australia Women at Mumbai. Having put into bat first, Shafali Verma gave the Women in Blue a flying start. She was soon joined by Smriti Mandhana but the Aussie bowlers used the conditions very well and kept hitting the deck hard picking up wickets in quick succession in middle. It was towards the end when Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma played crucial cameos to take India to a respectable total.

IND-W vs AUS-W Innings Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)