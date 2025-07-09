Tammy Beaumont has won the toss and England Women's National Cricket Team will bat first against India in the IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 on Wednesday, July 9. The IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester and England will look to register a second consecutive win to stay alive in the series. The India Women's National Cricket Team on the other hand, would hope to bounce back after suffering a narrow five-run defeat at the Oval in the 3rd T20I of the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 T20I series. The IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 T20I series has been a superb one already and another exciting chapter is set to be added to this rivalry. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Deepti Sharma Closes In on Becoming Top-Ranked T20I Bowler.

IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 Toss Report

IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Playing XIs

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani

England Women's National Cricket Team: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Tammy Beaumont(c), Amy Jones(w), Paige Scholfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

